Kerala: Vijayan to dedicate Arts & Crafts Village at Vellar on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram, January 15, 2021

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will dedicate the first phase of Kerala Arts & Crafts Village at Vellar near Kovalam here on Saturday as a sprawling campus to promote and showcase the state's vibrant art and cultural heritage.

Spread over 8.5 acres of panoramic locale, Kerala Arts and Crafts Village has been designed and implemented by Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd (ULCCS) for Kerala Tourism Department.

It is billed as an ideal destination for visitors and art buffs alike to enjoy the best of Kerala’s traditional, folk and ethnic art, craft and performing traditions. ULCCS has completed the first phase of the project at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will preside over the inaugural function, which will be attended by State Tourism Secretary, Rani George and Tourism Director P Bala Kiran.

“Kerala Martial Arts Academy, floated by the State Government to preserve and promote centuries old Kalaripayattu, will also be housed in the Arts and Crafts Village,” said Surendran at a press conference at Vellar on Wednesday.

The key features of the complex include an amphitheatre, museums, studios for craftspeople to work and an art gallery, enabling the visitors to have a hands-on feel of the rich and diverse heritage of Kerala handed down through centuries.

The campus has dedicated spaces for artisans and craftspeople, mostly from south Kerala, to work and sell their exquisite and authentic products. Visitors can buy souvenirs and curios to add to their collection.

“A part of Kerala’s southern tourism circuit, Kerala Arts and Crafts Village is a unique project to present the splendid artistic legacy of south Kerala before a larger audience. It will be a go-to spot for tourists in the post-COVID phase, besides being an easy-to-reach family outing site for people in the region,” the Tourism Minister said.

Usha Thakur, Minister for Tourism, Madhya Pradesh, along with a team of officials from her state visited the Village on Wednesday. Ms. Thakur on Wednesday formalised a pact with the Kerala Government for replicating the state’s pioneering Responsible Tourism model in Madhya Pradesh.

“Kerala Arts and Crafts Village has all the potential to be a hub of cultural events and spectacles for domestic and foreign tourists. It can also be an academic destination for traditional arts and crafts,” said Bala Kiran.