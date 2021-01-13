Kerala cinema halls open after 10 months of Covid shutdown

Thiruvananthapuram, January 13, 2021

Movie theatres in Kerala, which were shut for around ten months owing to Covid restrictions, opened on Wednesday.

More than 500 of the total 670 theatres opened to the public.

South Indian super star Vijay's movie, "Master", is the inaugural movie in all the theatres in the state. However, in certain theatres, owing to projector equipment complaints, the shows were put on hold. Apsara theatre in Kozhikode cancelled the 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. shows owing to projector complaints, thereby disappointing a huge number of fans who had gathered in the theatre.

Mohammed Koya, 34, an avid fan of Vijay told IANS over the telephone from Kozhikode said, "We booked the tickets two days prior through an online portal and all the seats were full. However, Apsara theatre let us down, two shows have been cancelled. They say they will refund the ticket charge, we don't want that. We want to watch the movie".

Theatres in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram opened with all the shows being booked. However, owing to Covid protocol, theatres have been allowed to admit only half the capacity. Every theare has put a gap of one seat and tied ribbon so as to not allow the people to sit in between two seats.

Murugan, owner of a theatre group in Thiruvananthapuram, told IANS, "It's a great relief. Even though we may get only 25 per cent of the collection owing to distribution charges of the movies, we are happy that the government has allowed the theatres to open. It's a grand gala opening with Vijay movie 'Master'. This makes us doubly happy and all the shows are booked for the next one week."

In Palakkad district, which borders Tamil Nadu, the movie opened with fans showering huge cutouts of Vijay with flowers and even pouring milk on them.

Subramanian Mani, a member of the Vijay fans club, said, "Vijay is indeed a mega star. The movie will be super, we are about to enter the theatre and there are no tickets even for fan club members for the next one week."

Super stars of Malayalam movie industry, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Prithviraj have thanked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for having allowed the theatres to function.

There is a long list of movies to be screened in the days to come with Jayasurya starrer, "Vellam" to be screened in select theatres on January 22.

IANS