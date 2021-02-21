Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan blessed with baby boy

Mumbai, February 21, 2021

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday.

Kareena delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of February 21. As per reports she was admitted to hospital a few hours before delivery.

In August last year, Kareena Kapoor had announced her second pregnancy with a statement issued jointly along with husband Saif.

The statement read: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. -- Saif and Kareena."

This is the couple's second child after son Taimur Ali Khan, who was born on December 20, 2016. Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

Meanwhile, Kareena is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to be launched this year.

The actress will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump".

IANS