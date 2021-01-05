Kapil Sharma announces his debut on Netflix

Mumbai, January 5, 2021

Well-known stand-up comedian and actor Kapil Sharma today announced his plans to make his debut on streaming service Netflix soon.

"India’s favourite rib-tickler is all set to partner with Netflix for his upcoming project," a press release from Netflix said.

"Kapil will be seen on Netflix soon in his inimitable style, entertaining audiences across 190 countries," it said.

Sharma took to social media to share the news and followed it up with a video announcement.

“I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number (hahaha). It’s a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon," he said.

