Kangana Ranaut gets 'Y' category security

New Delhi, September 7, 2020

Ahead of her visit to Mumbai, in the light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted 'Y' category security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, sources said.

A Home Ministry official, requesting anonymity, told IANS that Ranaut will be given round the clock security cover by a specialised security wing of one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). However, the official said, it was not yet confirmed if the security will be provided by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Another official confirmed that Ranaut will be given 'Y' category security cover before her landing in Mumbai on September 9 as she was at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Under the 'Y' category security, one Personal Security Officer (PSO) in three shifts travels with the protectee in India while five security personnel provide security at home. A total of eight commandos will provide round the clock security to Ranaut.

Reacting to the development on her security, Ranaut thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah through his Twitter account in Hindi, saying "This is proof that no fascist will be able to crush a patriotic voice".

"I am thankful to @AmitShahji who could advise me not to go to Mumbai for a few days due to present circumstances. But he kept the words of a daughter of India and protected our self-respect. Jai Hind."

Ranaut had recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), triggering angry reactions from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders. Her reaction came after Sanjay Raut had warned her against returning to Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh.

On Sunday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur announced that the state government will be providing security to Ranaut for her Mumbai visit on September 9. Meanwhile, two separate complaints have been filed with Mumbai Police against Ranaut over her remark.

IANS