International Film Festival of India in Goa postponed to January

New Delhi, September 24, 2020

The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 this year has been postponed to January 16-24, 2021 because of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The decision to postpone the prestigious annual event was taken after Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar discussed the issue with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

In a statement, Javadekar also said it was also jointly decided to hold the festival from January 16-24, 2021 in Goa as per the International Film Festival guidelines and protocols.

"The festival will be conducted in a Hybrid format i.e. Virtual & Physical format. All COVID related protocols will be strictly enforced as per the festivals convened recently in the International Film Festival circuit," he added.

