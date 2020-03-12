Income Tax officials at actor Vijay's residence once again

Chennai, March 12, 2020

More than a month after the Income Tax department carried out search operations at actor Vijay's residence here, officials from the department were once again seen at the actor's place on Thursday for verification of some documents, sources said.

The sources added that the documents are said to have been seized during their earlier searches.

Last month, as a part of search operations at AGS Group, the Income Tax officials had brought Vijay from Neyveli where he was shooting for his next movie.

Later, in a statement last week, the department said Vijay's investment in immovable properties and remuneration received from the AGS Group for acting in a film (Bigil) was the focus of the search.

The tax department also claimed to have detected Rs 300 crore hidden income during searches at Anbu Chezhiyan's residence and office located here and in Madurai.

Anbu Chezhiyan is a film financier and also owns a movie production house.

About 38 premises were searched in Chennai and Madurai. The highlight was the seizure of Rs 77 crore unaccounted cash, purportedly belonging to the financier, from various hideouts, the IT department said.

A large number of property documents, promissory notes and post-dated cheques collected as collateral security were seized during the search.

"As per the evidence detected during the search, the concealment is likely to exceed Rs 300 crore," the tax department said.

The department also searched the residence of one of the promoters of AGS Group Kalpathi S. Aghoram and a movie distributor who is also into the real estate business.

The accounts available at the AGS Group office, including evidence of actual receipts and expenses and remuneration paid to artistes were being scrutinised.

All documents in original, belonging to the distributor, were recovered from his friend's house which was being used to stash them.

IANS