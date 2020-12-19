Hindi film Saand Ki Aankh to be opening film of Indian Panorama at IFFI 2020

New Delhi, December 19, 2020

Hindi film Saand Ki Aankh, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, will be the opening feature film of the Indian Panorama 2020 at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held from January 16-24.

In all, the jury selected 20 feature films for the Indian Panorama, including four Malayalam films -- Safe, Trance, Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha and Thahira.

The films were selected from a wide pool of 183 contemporary Indian works and reflect the vibrancy and diversity of Indian film industry, an official press release said.

The feature film jury, comprising 12 members, was headed by acclaimed filmmaker, screenwriter and producer John Mathew Matthan.

Other members of the jury were: Dominic Sangma, filmmaker and screenwriter: Jadumoni Dutta, filmmaker, screenwriter and producer; Kala Master, choreographer; Kumar Sohoni, filmmaker and writer; Rama Vij, actor and producer; Ramamurthy B, filmmaker; Sanghamitra Chaudhuri, filmmaker and journalist; Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, filmmaker; Satinder Mohan, film critic and journalist; Sudhakar Vasantha, filmmaker and producer; T Prasanna Kumar, film producer; and U Radhakrishnan, former Secretary, FFSI.

Three mainstream films have also selected under Indian Panorama Section by an Internal Committee of the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), based on the recommendations of Film Federation of India (FFI) and the Producer’s Guild.

The list of 23 feature films in the Indian Panorama 2020 are Bridge (Assamese) directed by Kripal Kalita; Avijatrik (Bengali) directed by Subhrajit Mitra; Brahma Jane Gopon Kommoti (Bengali) directed by Aritra Mukherjee; A Dog And His Man (Chattisgarhi) directed by Siddharth Tripathy; Up Up & Up (English) directed by Govind Nihalani: Aavartan (Hindi) directed by Durba Sahay; Saand Ki Aankh (Hindi) directed by Tushar Hiranandani; Pinki Elli? (Kannada) directed by Prithvi Konanur; Safe (Malayalam) directed by Pradeep Kalipurayath; Trance (Malayalam) directed by Anwar Rasheed; Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha (Malayalam) directed by Nissam Basheer; Thahira (Malayalam) directed by Siddik Paravoor: Eigi Kona (Manipuri) directed by Bobby Wahengbam; June (Marathi) directed by Vaibhav Khisti and Suhrud Godbole; Prawaas (Marathi) directed by Shashank Udapurkar; Karkhanisanchi Waari (Marathi) directed by Mangesh Joshi; Kalira Atita (Oriya) directed by Nila Madhab Panda; Namo (Sanskrit) directed by Vijeesh Mani; Thaen (Tamil) directed by Ganesh Vinayakan; Gatham (Telugu) directed by Kiran Kondamadugula

The mainstream films are: Asuran (Tamil) directed by Vetri Maaran; Kappela (Malayalam) directed by Muhammed Musthafa; Chhichhore (Hindi) directed by Nitesh Tiwary.

Non-Feature Films

The non-feature films for the Indian Panorama have been selected from a pool of 143 films.

The Non – Feature Jury of seven members was headed by acclaimed feature and documentary filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar. The Jury constituted of the following Members:

Atul Gangwar, director, screenwriter, and producer; Jwngdao Bodosa, filmmaker; Mandar Talauliker, filmmaker; Sajin Babu, filmmaker; Satish Pande, producer and director; Vaijayanti Apte, scriptwriter and producer;

The jury’s choice for the opening non-feature film of Indian Panorama, 2020 is Paanchika directed by Ankit Kothari.

