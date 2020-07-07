Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali join 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' judges panel

Mumbai, July 7, 2020

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya and singer Javed Ali are set to join Alka Yagnik as judges in the eighth season of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs".

Himesh and Javed are stepping in for singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu, who were part of the show before the lockdown, but have opted out owing to prior commitments.

"It feels great to be a part of the show once again, it's like going back to your family after a while. I joined the franchise as a judge for the first time in 2011. I had even hosted 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' in 2012 and then judged the longest running and historical season in 2017 as well. So, I've had some special memories with the musical franchise," said Javed.

"To be honest, I definitely can't fill the shoes of the legends who were judging this season prior to the lockdown, but I will judge the show in my own style. I am very emotional towards kids, so while taking care of their feelings, we will take the show ahead. In fact, Alka, Himesh and I already have a great rapport and connection, so we will surely have a great time. I know that the shoot system won't be normal and it will be a whole new level of experience, but I feel everyone is very mature to make sure the safety of the kids and each member is in place. In fact, this time around appreciation of the performances by the kids will be more with virtual hugs, since we won't be able to touch them," he added.