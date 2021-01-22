Goldie…A delightful work on iconic filmmaker Vijay Anand

New Delhi, January 22, 2021

For Anitaa Padhye, getting Vijay `Goldie’ Anand to speak about himself was a task. The fimmaker, a genius by all accounts, was a reticent person and not quite prepared to open up, but Anitaa was a seasoned film journalist. She relentlessly pursued Goldie for an interview in 1992. He refused. She called again a few days later. He refused again. She was determined. “Call me after 15 days,” he told her. She did. After six attempts, Goldie agreed to meet her.

“I felt as if I was meeting a long-lost friend. Before I could begin, he almost interviewed me, asking about my career, family,” Anitaa recalled.

And then came the bombshell. Goldie wanted to know if she was the same journalist against whom his brother, Dev Anand, had filed a Rs 1-crore defamation case.

“Come on, let’s begin the interview. Ask what you wish to,” said Goldie and thus began a friendship that culminated in Anitaa penning his biography in Marathi titled Ek Hota Goldie.

The book – Goldie, The Man And His Movies (GTMAHM) – has been translated into English by Vikrant Pande and published by Amaryllis. It is a journey that begins with his birth in Gusdaspur, Punjab, and Anitaa traces his life and career with meticulously gathered information. The book is laced with anecdotes collected by Anitaa from he interactions with people from his life.

Anitaa had begun her career as a film journalist in 1987 for a Hindi film weekly before venturing into electronic media. She rose to become the programming head for Zee Marathi, ETV, Mee Marathi and came up with books related to Indian cinema. Ten Classics is one of the popular works of Anitaa where she narrates the making of those films with some excellent research.

For GTMAHM, she dug into the archives, met countless people who had known Vijay Anand and produced a delightful account of one of Hindi cinema’s iconic filmmakers.

Anitaa’s forte is her style to narrate the story with anecdotes that make the book a wonderful read. She brings out the genius that Goldie was by detailing incidents from her conversations with his friends.

“I had faced a lot of difficulties while writing this book and almost gave up many times, but for Goldie’s sake I had to complete the book,” Anitaa says.

She is a fantastic story teller. With her experience, Anitaa lends a professional touch to the book that does justice to Goldie’s prowess as a “complete” film maker. As Anitaa notes, he was a student and an explorer, bringing rare quality to the scripts he adapted for movies like Kala Bazaar, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, Guide, Teesri Manzil. “He knew the pulse of cinema,” insists Anitaa.

Anitaa tells us how Goldie -- who would have been 87 today --incorporated real-life events into the script.

“For Kala Bazaar, the character of the college student was somewhat based on his own experience. Goldie read Swami Vivekananda’s books, the Upanishads, the Gita and other religious and philosophical texts. He was also influenced by books on the Buddha. He wanted to travel barefoot, from Kanyakumari to the Himalayas, like an ascetic,” she writes.

Goldie was a multi-faceted personality, a champion at understanding the nuances of music and its importance in the narrative.