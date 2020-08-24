Zachary Levi reveals official title for 'Shazam!' sequel

Los Angeles, August 24, 2020

Actor Zachary Levi is excited to be back for another adventure with the sequel of superhero movie, "Shazam!", and has revealed the official title of the upcoming part.



Levi brought together director David F. Sandberg and stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Meagan Good, Faithe Herman for a panel at the virtual DC FanDome to reveal the title.



The second part is called "Shazam! Fury of the Gods".



Levi kicked off the virtual meet, which he called "Shazoom" call, by stating that he was "a little limited" about what he could talk about when it came to the sequel.



In May, Levi had said that the Warner Bros project was in the scripting stage.



The film was originally scheduled to release in April 2022, but was pushed to November 2022 due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The first "Shazam!" was released in 2019, going on to make $365 million at the box office.

IANS