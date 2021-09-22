Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions partner for a slate of Hindi films

Mumbai, September 22, 2021

Viacom18 Studios today said that it is collaborating with Dharma Productions, one of India's top production houses, to bring to the silver screeen a slate of some much-anticipated Hindi films.

"Viacom18 Studios has created a penchant for its unique brand of cinema by creating some of India’s genre defining films, garnering astounding commercial success and critical acclaim for the studio. Now in its next endeavour, Viacom18 Studios is collaborating with one of India’s top production houses – Dharma Productions to bring forth the best actors and directors to the big screen with the most awaited Hindi films," a press release from the company said.

As part of the association, Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions will collaborate on films such as the Karan Johar-directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt; Raj Mehta-directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani; Shakun Batra’s next starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa; as well as Shashank Khaitan’s next featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said: “As Viacom18 Studios scales up and begins a new chapter, we are looking at key partnerships with creators who shape mainstream entertainment. Collaborating to build a slate of films further strengthens our long-term association with Karan and Dharma Productions.”

Karan Johar added, “In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who not only shares our vision in storytelling but also has our approach to differentiated cinema. Dharma Productions has been committed to entertaining movie-goers world over with every film and this partnership will further enable it.”

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions said, “The partnership with Viacom18 Studios is a significant step for Dharma as together we gear up to bring back the best of Hindi cinema to theatrical audiences. We believe that strategic alliances are the way forward for the film industry and this partnership is the stepping-stone to a long-term alliance.”

The release said the films which are part of the deal are in various stages of production and are expected to release over the next 18- 24 months.

With Viacom18’s leading broadcast channels at play, the network has also acquired satellite rights for these films, it said.

Viacom18 Studios is one India's finest fully integrated motion pictures studio that has delivered a stream of critically and commercially successful films. These include Andhadhun (2018), Padmaavat (2018), Toilet– Ek Prem Katha (2017), Lucknow Central (2017), Drishyam (2015), Gabbar is Back (2015), Margarita with a Straw (2015), Manjhi – The Mountain Man (2015), Mary Kom (2014), Queen (2014), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), Madras Café (2013), to name a few.

Viacom18 Studios is also one of the few studios to have successfully ventured into regional films across languages like Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi and from the South. The studio has also backed path-breaking and much-appreciated creative work in the form of hits like Bombay Talkies, Gangs of Wasseypur I and II, OMG - Oh My God! amongst others.

Its strategic alliance with Paramount Pictures to market and distribute PPI line-up in the Indian sub-continent has seen blockbusters like Mission Impossible: The Fallout, Transformers: The Last Knight, Baywatch, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, A Quiet Place.

Under the Viacom18 Studios umbrella, Tipping Point – a young digital content brand, creates cutting-edge content for the digital medium. Tipping Point has already made a mark in the universe of OTT content with shows such as Jamtara, She, Taj Mahal 1989 and Ray.

Owned by Karan Johar, Dharma Productions was founded by his father, the late Yash Johar in 1976, with its first production venture titled Dostana starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Since Karan Johar’s directorial debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the company has gone on to produce more than 45 films which include Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Agneepath, The Lunchbox, Baahubali, Raazi, Kesari and Shershaah.

It has also launched a fresh talent pool of directors, together with rising stars such as Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's fastest growing entertainment networks. It is a joint venture of Network18, which owns 51%, and ViacomCBS, with a 49% stake.

