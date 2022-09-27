Veteran actress Asha Parekh chosen for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi, September 27, 2022

Veteran actress Asha Parekh, one of the most successful and popular Bollywood stars of the 1960s and 1970s, was today chosen for the 52nd Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the top honour in Indian cinema, for her contribution to the film industry.

Making the announcement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the award would be pesented at the National Film Awards ceremony to be held here on September 30.

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, “I am honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Jury has decided to recognise and award Ms Asha Parekh ji for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema.”

The Minister also announced that the 68th National Film Awards would held on 30th September and presided over by President Droupadi Murmu.

Asha Parekh is a renowned film actress, director and producer and an accomplished Indian classical dancer. Starting her career as a child actor, she made her debut as lead heroine in Dil Deke Dekho and has gone on to act in over 95 movies.

She has acted in celebrated films like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo, Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke, Aan Milo Sajna, Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

Parekh, 79, was honoured by the Government with the Padma Shri in 1992.

She has also served as the head of Central Board for Film Certification from 1998-2001.

The jury for the award consisted of five members from the film industry: singers Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan, actresses Hema Malini and Poonam Dhillon, and Kannada film director T S Nagabharana.

Born on October 2, 1942, Parekh began training in Indian classical dance at an early age and learned from many teachers, including Pandit Bansilal Bharati.

She began acting in films as a child artiste under the screen name Baby Asha Parekh. After taking a break to resume her schooling, Parekh was cast by producer Subodh Mukherjee and writer-director Nasir Hussain as the female lead opposite Shammi Kapoor in Dil Deke Dekho in 1959, which made her a huge star.

Hussain cast her as the heroine in six more films: Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai (1961), Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (1963), Teesri Manzil (1966), Baharon Ke Sapne (1967), Pyar Ka Mausam (1969), and Caravan (1971). She also did a cameo in his Manzil Manzil (1984).

While a lot of her roles were as glamour girls, she also did serious roles in Raj Khosla's Do Badan (1966), Chirag (1969) and Main Tulsi Teri Aangan Ki (1978). She also had dramatic rules in Shakti Samanta's Pagla Kahin Ka and Kati Patang (1970) and she won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for the latter.

In the early 1990s, she became a director of a Gujarati television serial, Jyoti. Later, she also produced some television serials.

Parekh served as the president of the Cine Artistes' Association from 1994 to 2000 and later as the treasurer of the Cine and Television Artistes' Association.

The actress, who stopped acting in 1995, was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.

The award was instituted by the Government to commemorate the contribution to the industry by Dadasaheb Phalke, generally regarded as the father of Indian cinema and the maker of India's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra in 1913.

The award was first presented in 1969, with the first recipient being actress Devika Rani.

Previous winners of the award include Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Gulzar, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Soumitra Chatterjee, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Manoj Kumar, Kasinadhuni Viswanath and Vinod Khanna.

NNN