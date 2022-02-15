Trailer of Zee5's film 'Love Hostel' released

Mumbai, February 15, 2022

The trailer of homegrown OTT platform Zee5's film "Love Hostel", starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, has been released.

The movie is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production.

Love Hostel is due to stream on Zee5 from February 25, a press release from the platform said.

The trailer depicts the volatile and gritty world of Love Hostel where a star-crossed couple (Massey and Malhotra) is fighting all odds for the sake of love.

"Written and directed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel is a tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money and principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed. With their families against them and with a ruthless mercenary (played by Deol) after their life, will love kill the spirit of this young couple or will they find their fairy-tale ending?" the release said.