Trailer of Zee5's film 'Love Hostel' released
Mumbai, February 15, 2022
The trailer of homegrown OTT platform Zee5's film "Love Hostel", starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, has been released.
The movie is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production.
Love Hostel is due to stream on Zee5 from February 25, a press release from the platform said.
The trailer depicts the volatile and gritty world of Love Hostel where a star-crossed couple (Massey and Malhotra) is fighting all odds for the sake of love.
"Written and directed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel is a tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money and principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed. With their families against them and with a ruthless mercenary (played by Deol) after their life, will love kill the spirit of this young couple or will they find their fairy-tale ending?" the release said.
Deol said, “Dagar is a character who has his own ideologies and anyone who goes against it, faces his wrath. He is a ruthless mercenary with a cause. I loved the way the character was written, it’s unlike anything I have played before. Since the character was out of my comfort zone, it took me some time to agree to play Dagar but I am glad we worked it out."
Malhotra said, “Love Hostel was a unique journey which helped me push my boundaries and dig deeper to become one with the character. Our director, Shanker sir has been the driving force and has truly elevated the film with his deep understanding of his actors and characters. It was a terrific and an exhilarating journey and I can’t wait for audiences to meet Ashu and Jyoti."
Massey said, “Love Hostel is a gritty drama. It’s a film laced with romance along with the thrill of being a couple on the run from forces beyond their control. We had an incredible cast and crew who made this film possible even in the toughest times."
