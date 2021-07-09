Thrillers State of Seige and Collar Bomb, romantic drama Virgin River to release on OTT this week

New Delhi, July 9, 2021

Engrossing dramas, intriguing mysteries and edge-of-the-seat thrillers seem to be the norm on the digital screen.

After engrossing mysteries and thrillers like Grahan on Disney Hotstar, Haseen Dilruba on Netflix, Samantar on MX player and Cold Case on Amazon Prime Video in recent weeks, thrilers State of Siege: Temple Attack and Collar Bomb will premiere on OTT platforms this week .

This week also witnesses the premiere of Season 3 of romantic drama Virgin River on Netflix.

After the success of State of Seige: 26/11, an action drama based on events around the 26/11 attack in Mumbai, the next chapter in the State Of Seige franchise, which is based on the attack on Akshardham Temple in Gujarat in 2002, will be streamed on ZEE5 from today.

The film continues the legacy of the Seige series to honour Indian soldiers. It is based on the terrorist attack on the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar in Gujarat in 2002 in which 30 people lost their lives and 80 were injured.

Later, the National Security Guards (NSG) arrived at the scene and took charge of the situation.

State of Seige: Temple Attack features Akshay Khanna, Vivek Dahiya, Gautam Rode, Manjari Fadnis and Akshay Oberoi in important roles.

The film promises some well-choreographed fist-fighting and sequences of a bloody battle between the security forces and the terrorists.

The trailer of the film released earlier last week gave a peek into the action sequences of battle between the NSG and security forces.

Retired Lt Col Sundeep Sen who was a consultant on the State of Siege: 26/11 and the second in command at the NSG during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks will provide his expertise for this film .

Abhimanyu Singh, founder and CEO, Contiloe Pictures, has said that they aim to showcase what went on behind some of the attacks the country has witnessed, through the "Siege" franchise.

"The narrative focused on the counter-insurgency by our NSG commandos during the 26/11 attacks. 'State of Siege: Akshardham' felt like the apt and natural next chapter to pursue on our path of our siege narratives," he said.

Speaking about the film, director Ken Ghosh had earlier said, "Everyone knows about the Akshardham attacks, but not many know what happened behind the scenes and the role that our brave NSG soldiers played. We will decode the entire event and present it to the viewers through our film."

The trailer and teaser of the film promise another engaging action thriller.