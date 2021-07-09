Thrillers State of Seige and Collar Bomb, romantic drama Virgin River to release on OTT this week
Engrossing dramas, intriguing mysteries and edge-of-the-seat thrillers seem to be the norm on the digital screen.
After engrossing mysteries and thrillers like Grahan on Disney Hotstar, Haseen Dilruba on Netflix, Samantar on MX player and Cold Case on Amazon Prime Video in recent weeks, thrilers State of Siege: Temple Attack and Collar Bomb will premiere on OTT platforms this week .
This week also witnesses the premiere of Season 3 of romantic drama Virgin River on Netflix.
After the success of State of Seige: 26/11, an action drama based on events around the 26/11 attack in Mumbai, the next chapter in the State Of Seige franchise, which is based on the attack on Akshardham Temple in Gujarat in 2002, will be streamed on ZEE5 from today.
The film continues the legacy of the Seige series to honour Indian soldiers. It is based on the terrorist attack on the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar in Gujarat in 2002 in which 30 people lost their lives and 80 were injured.
Later, the National Security Guards (NSG) arrived at the scene and took charge of the situation.
State of Seige: Temple Attack features Akshay Khanna, Vivek Dahiya, Gautam Rode, Manjari Fadnis and Akshay Oberoi in important roles.
The film promises some well-choreographed fist-fighting and sequences of a bloody battle between the security forces and the terrorists.
The trailer of the film released earlier last week gave a peek into the action sequences of battle between the NSG and security forces.
Retired Lt Col Sundeep Sen who was a consultant on the State of Siege: 26/11 and the second in command at the NSG during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks will provide his expertise for this film .
Abhimanyu Singh, founder and CEO, Contiloe Pictures, has said that they aim to showcase what went on behind some of the attacks the country has witnessed, through the "Siege" franchise.
"The narrative focused on the counter-insurgency by our NSG commandos during the 26/11 attacks. 'State of Siege: Akshardham' felt like the apt and natural next chapter to pursue on our path of our siege narratives," he said.
Speaking about the film, director Ken Ghosh had earlier said, "Everyone knows about the Akshardham attacks, but not many know what happened behind the scenes and the role that our brave NSG soldiers played. We will decode the entire event and present it to the viewers through our film."
The trailer and teaser of the film promise another engaging action thriller.
Another interesting offering on OTT this week is Collar Bomb, a crime thriller about the attempts by a cop to avert a terrorist strike in a residential school.
After bringing for viewers the engrossing mystery Grahan, which dealt with events around the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Disney Hotstar this week premieres on its platform Collar Bomb, a thriller revolving around a police officer's race against time to avert a terrorist strike in a residential school.
Parents and students in the grand old residential school, St George located in the idyllic hill station of Sanawar, are rattled beyond comprehension when a young man appears in the school wearing a clunky steel contraption with wires and gears around his neck and chest.
The young man - Shoeb Ali - has walked into the school with a bomb around his neck. He looks like a merchant of death with peculiar oddness in his approach.
SHO Manoj Kumar (Jimmy Shergill) is sent to defuse the situation. Just as Manoj tries to get on top of the situation, he discovers that Shoeb may not be the mastermind. As the paramilitary force dashes into the school with full force and might, they are met with something even more powerful. An unknown genius mind that seems to have a bizarre sense of morality and justice.
As Manoj races against time, he's confronted by an evil which is hell-bent on striking raw, primal terror.
Collar Bomb features Jimmy Shergill as the police officer with Asha Negi, Naman Jain and Rajshri Deshpande playing pivotal roles.
Another interesting offering on OTT this week is Season 3 of romantic drama Virgin River that premieres on Netflix .
Based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr, Virgin River, the story of a nurse practitioner played by Alexandra Breckenridge, who moves to the remote California town of Virgin River and finds that life there isn’t as simple as she expected, premieres on Netflix on July 9.
Produced by Reel World Management, Virgin River follows Melinda "Mel" Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start afresh and leave her painful memories behind. But she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected. She must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.
The first season premiered on Netflix on December 6, 2019. In December 2019, the series was renewed for a 10-episode second season which was released on November 27, 2020. In December 2020, the series was renewed for a 10-episode third season.
Season 3 of Virgin River will feature Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, and Chase Petriw.
The series will see Martin Henderson, Alexandra Breckenridge, Jenny Cooper, Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Colin Lawrence reprising their roles from season 1 and 2.
Season 3 has been directed by Martin Wood, Monika Mitchell and Gail Harvey while the executive producers include Sue Tenney, Jocelyn Freid, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, and Robyn Carr.
