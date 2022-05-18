Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey to stream on Netflix from May 20

Mumbai, May 18, 2022

Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor, will stream on Netflix from May 20.

The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill.

The movie tells the heartwarming story of an ex-cricketer struggling to make ends meet and wants to fulfill his child's wish of getting a jersey.

In the process, he comes face to face with his heroic past and is forced to decide if he will rise to the occasion and become a symbol of hope or continue to live life as a loser.

NNN