Semkhor to be opening feature film in Indian Panorama at IFFI, 2021

New Delhi, November 6, 2021

"Semkhor" in the Sino-Tibetan Dimasa language will be the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama at the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), 2021 and "Ved…The Visionary" in the Indian non-feature film section, according to the official selection announced on Friday.

IFFI has announced the screening of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films from India in the Indian Panorama at the festival scheduled to be held in Goafrom November 20-28.

The festival is organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals of India in collaboration with the State Government of Goa.

The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films under different categories. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year.

The selection jury comprised eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world.

A total of 25 feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI. Selected from a wide pool of 221 contemporary Indian films, the package of films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the Indian film industry.

The following are the feature films selected for the Panorama:

Kalkokkho (Bengali), Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti

Nitantoi Sahaj Saral (Bengali), Satrabit Paul

Abhijaan (Bengali), Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Manikbabur Megh (Bengali), Abhinandan Banerjee

Sijou (Bodo), Vishal P Chaliha

Semkhor (Dimasa), Aimee Baruah

21st Tiffin (Gujarati), Vijaygiri Bava

Eight Down Toofaan Mail (Hindi), Akriti Singh

Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi), Shankar Srikumar

Dollu (Kannada), Sagar Puranik

Taledanda (Kannada), Praveen Krupakar

Act-1978 (Kannada), Manjunatha S. (Mansore)

Neeli Hakki (Kannada), Ganesh Hegde

Niraye Thathakalulla Maram (Malayalam), Jayaraj

Sunny (Malayalam), Ranjith Sankar

Me Vasantrao (Marathi), Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari

Bittersweet (Marathi), Ananth Narayan Mahadevan

Godavari (Marathi), Nikhil Mahajan

Funeral (Marathi), Vivek Rajendra Dubey

Niwaas (Marathi), Mehul Agaja

Boomba Ride (Mishing), Biswajeet Bora

Bhagavadajjukam (Sanskrit), Yadu Vijayakrishnan

Koozhangal (Tamil), Vinothraj P S

Natyam (Telugu), Revanth Kumar Korukonda

Selected from a diverse pool of 203 contemporary films, the non-feature film package exemplifies the capacity of the emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.

The 20 non-feature films selected for the Panorama are:

Veerangana (Assamese), Kishore Kalita

Naad – The Sound (Bengali), Abhijit A. Paul

Sainbari To Sandeshkhali (Bengali), Sanghamitra Chaudhuri

Badal Sircar & the Alternative Theatre (English), Ashok Viswanathan

Ved…The Visionary (English), Rajiv Parkash

Surmounting Challenges (English), Satish Pande

Sunpat (Garhwali), Rahul Rawat

The Spell of Purple (Gujarati), Prachee Bajania

Bharat, Prakriti Ka Balak (Hindi), Deepika Kothari & Ramji Om

Teen Adhyay (Hindi), Subash Sahoo

Bablu Babylon Se (Hindi), Abhijeet Sarthi

The Knocker (Hindi), Ananth Narayan Mahadevan

Ganga-Putra (Hindi), Jai Prakash

Gajra (Hindi), Vineet Sharma

Jugalbandi (Hindi), Chetan Bhakuni

Pabung Syam (Manipuri), Haobam Paban Kumar

Murmurs of the Jungle (Marathi), Sohil Vaidya

Backstage (Oriya), Lipka Singh Darai

Witch (Santali), Jackie R. Bala

Sweet Biriyani (Tamil), Jeyachandra Hashmi

The Feature Film Jury, comprising 12 members, was headed by acclaimed filmmaker and actor S V Rajendra Singh Babu. The members represent various acclaimed films, film bodies and professions. They are Rajendra Hegde, audiographer; Makhonmani Mongsaba, filmmaker; Vinod Anupama, film critic, Jayashree Bhattacharya, filmmaker; Gyan Sahay, cinematographer; Prasantanu Mohapatra, cinematographer; Hemendra Bhatia, actor/writer/filmmaker; Asim Bose, cinematographer; Pramod Pawar, actor & filmmaker; Manjunath T S, cinematographer; Malay Ray, filmmaker; and Parag Chhapekar, filmmaker/journalist.

The Non-Feature Film Jury of seven members was headed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker S. Nallamuthu. Other members included Akashaditya Lama, filmmaker; Sibanu Borah, documentary filmmaker; Suresh Sharma, film producer; Subrat Jyoti Neog, film critic; Manisha Kulshreshtha, writer; and Atul Gangwar, writer.

NNN