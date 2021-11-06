Semkhor to be opening feature film in Indian Panorama at IFFI, 2021
New Delhi, November 6, 2021
"Semkhor" in the Sino-Tibetan Dimasa language will be the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama at the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), 2021 and "Ved…The Visionary" in the Indian non-feature film section, according to the official selection announced on Friday.
IFFI has announced the screening of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films from India in the Indian Panorama at the festival scheduled to be held in Goafrom November 20-28.
The festival is organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals of India in collaboration with the State Government of Goa.
The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films under different categories. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year.
The selection jury comprised eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world.
A total of 25 feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI. Selected from a wide pool of 221 contemporary Indian films, the package of films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the Indian film industry.
The following are the feature films selected for the Panorama:
Kalkokkho (Bengali), Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti
Nitantoi Sahaj Saral (Bengali), Satrabit Paul
Abhijaan (Bengali), Parambrata Chattopadhyay
Manikbabur Megh (Bengali), Abhinandan Banerjee
Sijou (Bodo), Vishal P Chaliha
Semkhor (Dimasa), Aimee Baruah
21st Tiffin (Gujarati), Vijaygiri Bava
Eight Down Toofaan Mail (Hindi), Akriti Singh
Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi), Shankar Srikumar
Dollu (Kannada), Sagar Puranik
Taledanda (Kannada), Praveen Krupakar
Act-1978 (Kannada), Manjunatha S. (Mansore)
Neeli Hakki (Kannada), Ganesh Hegde
Niraye Thathakalulla Maram (Malayalam), Jayaraj
Sunny (Malayalam), Ranjith Sankar
Me Vasantrao (Marathi), Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari
Bittersweet (Marathi), Ananth Narayan Mahadevan
Godavari (Marathi), Nikhil Mahajan
Funeral (Marathi), Vivek Rajendra Dubey
Niwaas (Marathi), Mehul Agaja
Boomba Ride (Mishing), Biswajeet Bora
Bhagavadajjukam (Sanskrit), Yadu Vijayakrishnan
Koozhangal (Tamil), Vinothraj P S
Natyam (Telugu), Revanth Kumar Korukonda
Selected from a diverse pool of 203 contemporary films, the non-feature film package exemplifies the capacity of the emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.
The 20 non-feature films selected for the Panorama are:
Veerangana (Assamese), Kishore Kalita
Naad – The Sound (Bengali), Abhijit A. Paul
Sainbari To Sandeshkhali (Bengali), Sanghamitra Chaudhuri
Badal Sircar & the Alternative Theatre (English), Ashok Viswanathan
Ved…The Visionary (English), Rajiv Parkash
Surmounting Challenges (English), Satish Pande
Sunpat (Garhwali), Rahul Rawat
The Spell of Purple (Gujarati), Prachee Bajania
Bharat, Prakriti Ka Balak (Hindi), Deepika Kothari & Ramji Om
Teen Adhyay (Hindi), Subash Sahoo
Bablu Babylon Se (Hindi), Abhijeet Sarthi
The Knocker (Hindi), Ananth Narayan Mahadevan
Ganga-Putra (Hindi), Jai Prakash
Gajra (Hindi), Vineet Sharma
Jugalbandi (Hindi), Chetan Bhakuni
Pabung Syam (Manipuri), Haobam Paban Kumar
Murmurs of the Jungle (Marathi), Sohil Vaidya
Backstage (Oriya), Lipka Singh Darai
Witch (Santali), Jackie R. Bala
Sweet Biriyani (Tamil), Jeyachandra Hashmi
The Feature Film Jury, comprising 12 members, was headed by acclaimed filmmaker and actor S V Rajendra Singh Babu. The members represent various acclaimed films, film bodies and professions. They are Rajendra Hegde, audiographer; Makhonmani Mongsaba, filmmaker; Vinod Anupama, film critic, Jayashree Bhattacharya, filmmaker; Gyan Sahay, cinematographer; Prasantanu Mohapatra, cinematographer; Hemendra Bhatia, actor/writer/filmmaker; Asim Bose, cinematographer; Pramod Pawar, actor & filmmaker; Manjunath T S, cinematographer; Malay Ray, filmmaker; and Parag Chhapekar, filmmaker/journalist.
The Non-Feature Film Jury of seven members was headed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker S. Nallamuthu. Other members included Akashaditya Lama, filmmaker; Sibanu Borah, documentary filmmaker; Suresh Sharma, film producer; Subrat Jyoti Neog, film critic; Manisha Kulshreshtha, writer; and Atul Gangwar, writer.
