Sardar Udham: a stark tale that revives memories of horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre

New Delhi, November 10, 2021

As one watches a 20-year-old boy rummaging through a sea of corpses lying in the Jallianwala Bagh on the night of April 13, 1919 desperately looking for any survivors amidst the bodies felled by the bullets of the British troops on that fateful day, the memories of the bloodcurdling Jallianwala Bagh massacre come trooping into one's subconscious.

This scene of the 20-year-old Udham Singh carrying the wounded people -- the elderly, the women and children -- on his shoulders and on his cart to a nearby hospital, in the film Sardar Udham, being streamed on Amazon Prime Video, makes for a horrifying sight.

The scene from the Shoojit Sarcar directed film invariably brings back the horrific memories of April 13, 1919 when a British regiment led by General Dyer opened fire on a gathering of people carrying out a peaceful protest inside the precincts of Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

The memories of that night turned the happy-go-lucky Udham Singh into a revolutionary who grew up with the single-minded aim of avenging the excesses of the British troops at Jallianwala Bagh. His resolve took him to London, the capital of Britain and the home to Michael O'Dwyer, the person responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. After a wait for six years, Udham Singh managed to extract his revenge by pumping six bullets into Michael O'Dwyer at a public function in London.

Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham is the story of how Udham Singh survived the massacre on the day of Baisakhi which killed around 400 people and injured around 1000 and avenged those who died. It takes us through the poignant and inspirational story of Udham Singh's efforts to avenge the death of innocent people killed in the horrific incident, which continues to be a blot in the history of British imperialism in India.