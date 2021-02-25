Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pagglait to release on Netflix on March 26

Mumbai, February 25, 2021

Pagglait, a family drama headlined by Sanya Malhotra in a never-seen-before avatar, will release exclusively on streaming entertainment major Netflix on March 26.

"After stealing hearts with her performance in Ludo, Sanya is back on Netflix in this dramedy which takes viewers on an emotional journey with a true-to-life portrayal of a typical Indian middle-class family navigating a crisis," a press release from the OTT platform said.

Sanya plays the role of the recently widowed Sandhya struggling to mourn the death of her husband. As events unfold, Sandhya sets onto a path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life -- all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family.

Directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film also features Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.

“So thrilled to announce this film which is very close to my heart on my special day. I essay the role of Sandhya, a character very different from what I have previously portrayed on-screen. My Pagglait journey was Pagglait indeed- and I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon," Sanya said.