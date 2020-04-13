Salman Khan gives coronavirus twist to 'Maine Pyar Kiya' scene

Over 30 years later, he recreated the scene. But this time, instead of kissing the lipstick mark, he cleans it with what looks like a sanitiser and a piece of cloth.

"If MPK releases now, happy Easter be focused n Stay strong," he captioned the video.

His fans loved the new version, and left many heart emojis in the comments section. One of the Instagram users also commented: "Ye kya kiya? Sanitise kar diya?" Another called it an "epic twist".

Salman has been also sharing videos from his quarantine time with family in his farmhouse.