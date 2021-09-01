Saira Banu in Mumbai hospital after 'minor heart attack'
Saira BanuIANS (File photo)
Saira Banu in Mumbai hospital after 'minor heart attack'

IANS

Mumbai, September 1, 2021

Saira Banu, veteran Bollywood actress of yesteryears, suffered a minor heart attack and has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, a relative said here on Wednesday.

Saira Banu, 77, -- the widow of the legendary actor, the late Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar, who passed away on July 7 -- was rushed to the ICU of the hospital, in Khar, three days ago.

Further details of Saira Banu's medical condition -- described "better than before" by the relative -- are awaited.

When contacted, the hospital authorities declined to comment citing family privacy concerns.

IANS

