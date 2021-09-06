Rock On!! has a timeless feel to it: Arjun Rampal

New Delhi, September 6, 2021

More than a decade ago, the musical drama Rock On!! wove magic on cinegoers and became a trendsetter in Bollywood with its inspirational tale of members of a musical group reuniting after a gap of ten years to realise their dream of establishing a successful rock band.

As the iconic musical drama completes 13 years of its release this year, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who was part of the quartet of Farhan Akhtar, Luka Kenny, Purab Kohli and himself who set the silver screen ablaze as members of the musical band Magik, went down memory lane to reminisce fond memories during the making of the film.

In a chat on the occasion, Arjun, who played Joseph Mascarenhas, the guitarist of the musical band Magik, in the 2008 movie, said that working in the film was an incredible experience for him.

"Working in Rock On!! was a memorable experience for me. The character of Joseph Macarenhas (Joe) is one of my most favourite characters. Emotions experienced by Joe in the film were just so pure.

"Also his relationship with his family had a realistic feel about it," he said.

Arjun said that when Farhan, who produced the film under his banner of Excel Entertainment, offered him the film, he was completely bowled over by the script.

"Farhan met me to offer the film. When I read the script, I was completely bowled over by it," he said.

Arjun said that the film has a timeless feel to it.

"'The best thing about Rock On!! is that it has a timeless feel to it. One can watch it even today," he said.

Arjun won appreciation from audiences as well as critics for his performance in the film. The film fetched him the National Film Award for his performance as Joe.

"Winning the national award was a big high. I remember sitting in my house and someone telling me that I had won the National Award. I thought he was joking and then I switched on the television and the news was flashing that I had won the National Award. I was ecstatic," the actorsaid.

The actor said that Rock On!! had an inspirational quality about it.

"The film had an inspirational feel about. What was incredible was that so many members of music bands who had given up on music reunited with band members after watching Rock On!!," he said.