Rajinikanth, SRK, Mani Ratnam among guests at Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding

Chennai, June 9, 2022

Superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and director Mani Ratnam are some of the high profile guests who have arrived here today at the Sheraton Grand for the wedding of director Vignesh Shivan with actress Nayanthara.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who gave Vignesh Shivan his big break with "Naanum Rowdy Thaan", arrived with his entire family to wish and greet the couple on their special day.

Other popular celebrities who have arrived include directors Siva, K S Ravi Kumar, Atlee, actors Sarath Kumar and Radhika and music director Anirudh.

Security at the venue is tight with private security personnel as well as a heavy posse of policemen.

Meanwhile, sources hinted that the couple had made arrangements to provide lunch for over 18,000 children across Tamil Nadu as part of their wedding celebrations.

Hours before wedding, Vignesh Shivan penned an emotional post for Nayanthara on Instagram.

"Today is June 9th and it's Nayan's! Thanking God , the universe, the goodwill from all the lovely human beings who have crossed my life!!" he wrote.

"Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations and prayers !

"Now , it's all dedicated to the love of my life Nayanthara! My Thangamey! Excited to see you walking up the aisle in a few hours!

"Praying to God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family and the best of friends."

The couple, who have been dating each other for almost seven years, chose to take their relationship to the next level and announced that they were getting married.

