Punjabi movies rock the box office even as Bollywood films struggle to bring audiences to the theatres

Puaada too earned Rs 7.6 crore in gross revenues at the end of its third weekend in India. The film has grossed Rs 8.6 crore in the overseas markets, Including Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom at the end of its third weekend, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 16.2 crore.

Puaada features the popular pair of Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa.

A bulk of the collections of Puaada and Chal Mera Putt 2 have come from oversees markets like Canada and the United Kingdom.

The collections of the film came despite these films releasing on limited screens in India and overseas.

This week's Punjabi release Qismat 2 has got an encouraging advance booking.

In contrast to this is the average run for the Bollywood big starrers Bell Bottom and Chehre.

Despite a tremendous buzz surrounding Bell Bottom and the film being released to nearly 1,000 cinema screens, the film earned Rs 30 crore in four weeks

Chehre, the second big starrer to release in cinemas after Bell Bottom , too opened to average collections, earning Rs 2.75 crore in its opening week, despite being released on 800 screens across India.

The multilingual film Thalaivii, based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, earned Rs 4.75 crore in its opening weekend despite being released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions across India.

The less than expected box office earnings for the three films have been attributed to the theatres across India operating at just 50 percent occupancy as well as to the closure of cinema halls in Maharashtra, which forms a big market for Hindi films.

The above average earnings of the Punjabi films shows that audiences are slowly coming back to the cinemas after the long shutdown of theatres post the pandemic.

