NFAI receives huge collection of films by celebrated filmmaker duo Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Sukthankar

Mumbai, March 3, 2022

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has received a huge collection of films made by celebrated filmmaker duo, Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Sukhthankar.

Sukthankar handed over the collection to Prakash Magdum, Director NFAI here on Tuesday. This collection is a major acquisition of films for NFAI. The critically acclaimed filmmaker duo has made a large number of films over the years that have won multiple awards and recognition both in India and abroad. Bhave passed away last year.

“NFAI has been part of our filmmaking journey and I am glad that these films would now be preserved at its facility. I hope the material would be digitized so that it can be accessible to the new generation,” Sukhthankar said.

The collection comprises 35mm prints of feature films Dahavi Fa (2002), Badha (2006), Ha Bharat Majha (2012) and short film Zid (2004) and 16mm prints of feature film Zindagi Zindabad (1997) and short films Bai (1985), Paani (1987) and Laha (1994).

A 16 mm film Kishan ka Udan Khatola made by another veteran filmmaker and film society activist Vijaya Mulay is also part of the collection.

Magdum said, “This major collection of the National Award-winning director duo will be preserved at NFAI. I had discussed this with Bhave last year but unfortunately, she passed away. Their filmography, covering many important subjects of society, is valuable social documentation of the era. I am sure that this will be a valuable source of learning for students, researchers and budding filmmakers.”

He also appealed to filmmakers and production houses to come forward and deposit celluloid films at NFAI.

The duo significantly contributed to Marathi cinema with many noted short films, documentaries, TV shows and feature films. Be it Sumitra Bhave’s first short film Bai (1985) or the recent ones Kaasav (2017) and Dithee (2019), almost every film by the duo has won numerous national and international accolades. Their filmography includes short films like Paani (1987), Mukti (1990), Chakori (1992), and highly admired films like Doghi (1995), Dahavi Fa (2002), Vastupurush (2002), Devrai (2004) and Astu (2016).

The major chunk of the collection features cassettes of films in different magnetic media formats like DigiBeta, Betacam, Umatic, DLT Tapes, DV, MiniDV, and VHS.

The titles include duration-wise, six various versions of the short film Karta, a film based on the life of renowned Industrialist Shantanurao Kirloskar, feature films Zindagi Zindabad (1997), Devrai (2004), Ek Cup Chya (2009), and Mor Dekhne Jungle Mein (2010), short films Mukti (1990), Chakori (1992), Laha (1994), Zid (2004), Bewaqt Barish (2007), Mamta Ki Chhaon Mein, Ekalavya, Samvad and Sarashi, documentaries ‘Parting with Pride’, ‘Gautam Chya Aaichi Shala’ and ‘Pilgrims of light’ along with TV show episodes of Katha Sarita (2011), Akherachi Ratra and Bhais Barabar. It also includes a series of short films on language education ‘Natigoti’, ‘How shall I Address You’ and ‘Adgula Madgula’.

Earlier in 2014-15, the filmmaker duo had deposited 35mm prints of some of their films and in 2018, on Sumitra Bhave’s 75th birthday, she donated original handwritten screenplays of ten of her films to NFAI.

