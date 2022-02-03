Netflix lines up 68 films for 2022, including The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Dhanush

Mumbai, February 3, 2022

Streaming entertainment service Netflix today said it had queued up 68 films for 2022, including The Gray Man, the action thriller directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, and starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armes and Dhanush.

Promising at least one film per week over the next 12 months, Netflix said the movies included sci-fi adventure The Mothership Return featuring Halle Berry; Rian Johnson's crime thriller Knives Out 2 starring Daniel Craig; and Emola Holmes 2 with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.

On the slate are a double feature with Adam Sandler (Hustle and Spaceman), and Jamie Foxx (Day Shift and They Cloned Tyrone), or comedic duos Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy (You People), Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg (Me Time), and a stop-motion reunion with Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key (Wendell & Wild).

"For films the whole family can enjoy, feel like a kid again with Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldaña in The Adam Project. Take a fantastical journey with the animated filmThe Sea Beast, Slumberland starring Jason Momoa, andThe School for Good and Evil with Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. Sing along with Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl’s Matilda," a press release from Netflix said.

On the list are films from filmmakers such as Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Edward Berger, Niki Caro, Scott Cooper, Guillermo Del Toro, Sally El Hosaini, Kim Farrant, Paul Feig, John Lee Hancock, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Louis Leterrier, Tobias Lindholm, Richard Linklater, Tyler Perry, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Nora Twomey and George C. Wolfe.

Also coming up are directorial debuts from Kenya Barris, JJ Perry, Dev Patel, Carrie Cracknell, Matthew Reilly, and Millicent Shelton.

"Get ready for your favourite Bollywood stars like Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya; Tahir Raj Bhasin, Taapsee Pannu in Looop Lapeta, directed by Aakash Bhatia; Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi, Radhika Apte and more in Monica O My Darling, directed by Vasan Bala; Tamannaah Bhatia. Riteish Deshmukh, Poonam Dhillon in Plan A Plan B, directed by Shashanka Ghosh; and Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan, Swastika Mukherjee in Qala, directed by Anvita Dutt who will make your movie night even more fun!" the release said.

"So, pop some popcorn, settle in with even more of your favourite stars — Christian Bale, John Boyega, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Mila Kunis, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Jack O’Connell, Regé-Jean Page, Teyonah Parris, Jesse Plemons, Florence Pugh, Noomi Rapace, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Rock, Jason Segel, Rebel Wilson — and make it a movie night," it said.