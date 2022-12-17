Netflix debuts the teaser of 'Mission Majnu' starring Sidharth Malhotra at India Gate in Delhi

New Delhi, December 17, 2022

Streaming entertainment major Netflix unveiled the teaser of its espionage thriller, Mission Majnu, at the iconic India Gate in the national capital.

In a tribute to the many celebrated as well as the unsung heroes of the nation on the 51st Vijay Diwas, Sidharth Malhotra gave his fans a first glimpse of his upcoming action packed film that is set to release on January 20 on Netflix.

Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its core, showcasing one of India’s most covert operations of taking down Pakistan’s efforts of a nuclear attack. The teaser showcases Sidharth Malhotra as an undercover RAW agent in an intense avatar, with his life hanging on the line for the love of his life -- India.

Present at the event were Malhotra and the filmmakers - Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, Garima Mehta, Shantanu Bagchi along with Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India.

Malhotra said, “It has been an absolute honour and pleasure to have launched the teaser of my film Mission Majnu at India Gate, with the real heroes of our country who sacrifice their lives everyday for the love towards their country. To be able to play a part and showcase one such Indian agent’s story has truly been a very fulfilling and heart wrenching experience. I am so grateful for Shantanu to have given me this opportunity and for this stirring film to be my first association with Netflix. I cannot wait for you to see the story unfold on the 20th of January, on a Netflix.”