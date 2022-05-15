Netfix announces cast of musical drama "The Archies" directed by Zoya Akhtar

Mumbai, May 15, 2022

Streaming entertainment major Netflix has announced the cast of its musical drama "The Archies" that will be directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Set in the 1960s, this musical drama is headlined by a fresh ensemble. The film will feature Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina in key roles.

The movie is being produced by Tiger Baby Films (Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar) in collaboration with Archie Comics and /graphic India.

"The Archies" will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

The seven young actors will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics.

"The announcement featuring the cast and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders serves as a glimpse into the world that Akhtar promises to bring to life for audiences around the world," a press release from Netflix said.

"The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the centre of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the sixties era," it said.

"A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, still promises to have something for every generation," it added.

Archie Comics is the leading mass market comic book publisher in the world and the home to a wide array of the most popular humour, action-adventure and superhero characters in entertainment, including Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Reggie, Kevin Keller, Josie and the Pussycats, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Afterlife With Archie, the Dark Circle Comics superhero characters (The Black Hood, The Fox, The Shield, Sam Hill and more), Li’l Jinx and many more.

Archie Comics have sold over two billion comics worldwide and are published around the world in a number of languages. In addition to comics, the Archie Comics characters are spotlighted weekly on The CW’s Riverdale and Katy Keene TV series and the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and have been featured in animation, television, film and music. Follow Archie Comics on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and the Archie Comics Store.

Tiger Baby is a film and web studio that aims to tell stories that can shape social narratives and inspire viewers to forge a new reality. It has acclaimed projects like Gully Boy, Made in Heaven, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories in its kitty and has emerged as a leading launch platform for a diverse pool of artists who have something fresh to say.

Graphic India character entertainment company focused on creating superheroes, comics and stories through mobile and digital platforms. Led by media entrepreneur Sharad Devarajan, Graphic has produced over 200 episodes of animation and developed over a dozen live action film and TV projects across Hollywood, and Bollywood. The company’s characters and animated shows include, “The Legend of Hanuman” which became the number one most watched streaming show in India upon launch; "Chakra The Invincible" created with Stan Lee (co-creator of Spider-Man, Iron Man and Avengers); “Astra Force,” an award winning animated series created with iconic actor, Amitabh Bachchan; and “Baahubali The Lost Legends” a 70-episode animated series, created with Arka Mediaworks and based on the most successful film franchise in Indian history.

