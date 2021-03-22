National Film Awards: Malayalam movie Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte chosen Best Feature Film

New Delhi, March 22, 2021

Malayalam film Marakkar -- Arabikkadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan and starring, among others, superstar Mohanlal, has been chosen the Best Feature Film in the 67th National Film Awards announced here today.

Manoj Bajpayee (for Bhonsle in Hindi) and Dhanush (for Asuran in Tamil) shared the Best Actor award while Kangana Ranaut gets the Best Actress award for her performances in Manikarnika -- The Queen of Jhansi and Panga, both in Hindi.

This is the fourth National Film Award for Ranaut. She had previously won the Best Supporting Actress award for Fashion in 2008 and the Best Actress award for two years in succession in 2014 and 2015 for Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, respectively.

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan has been chosen for the Best Direction award for Hindi film Bahattar Hoorain.

The Indira Gandhi Awrd for the Best Debut Film of a Director has gone to Helen in Malayalam, diected by Mathukutty Xavier.

Telugu film Maharshi, directed by Paidipally Vamshidhar Rao, has been chosen for the award for Best Popular film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Tajmal, Niyas Mujawar's Marathi film, has been selected for the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, while Anandi Gopal in Marathi has been given the award for Best Film on Social Issues.

The Best Children's Film award has gone to Kastoori in Hindi, directed by Vinod Kamble.

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has been selected for the Best Supporting Actor award for Super Deluxe (Tamil), while Pallavi Joshi has got the Best Supporting Actress award for The Tashkennt Files (Hindi).

Naga Vishal has got the Best Child Artiste award for KD (A) Karuppu Durai in Tamil.

B Praak has been chosen Best Male Playback Singer for "Teri Mitti" from Hindi film Kesari, while Savani Ravindra has won the award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song Raan Petala in Marathi film Bardo.

Cameraman Gireesh Gangadharan has won the Best Cinematography award for Malayalam movie Jallikkettu.

D Imman has won the award for Best Music Direction (Songs) for Viswasam (Tamil) while Prabhuddha Banerjee has won it for background music in Bengali film Jyeshthoputro.

Prabha Varma has won the award for Best Lyrics for the song "Arodum Parayuka Vayya" from the Malayalam movie Kolaambi.

The awards for Best Feature Film in various languages went to, among others, Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, in Hindi; Gumnaami in Bengali; Akkshi in Kannada; Bardo in Marathi; Kalla Nottam in Malayalam; Asuram in Tamil and Jersey in Telugu.

An Engineered Dream in Hindi has bagged the award for Best Non-Feature Film.

Shrikshetra -- Ru-Sahijata has won the best Arts and Culture Film.

Sikkim has bagged the award for being the Most Film Friendly State.