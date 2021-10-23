Martin Scorsese and Istvan Szabo to be honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI

New Delhi, October 23, 2021

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has announced that renowned filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Istevan Szabo will be conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Scorsese is one of the major figures of the New Hollywood era, widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential directors in film history. Szabo is one of the most critically acclaimed Hungarian film directors of the past few decades known for masterpieces like Mephisto (1981) and Father (1966).

The 52nd edition of India’s most prestigious film festival will be held from November 20 to 28 in the tourist destination.

The Minister said that, for the first time, IFFI has invited major OTT players to the festival. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Voot and Sony Liv will present exclusive Masterclasses, content launches and previews, curated film package screenings and various other on-ground and virtual events.

Thakur said the trend of watching movies on OTT was on the rise and IFFI was embracing new technology and providing a platform for the industry artistes to interact with OTT players.

Netflix is organising a 3-day virtual Masterclass by the Paris based renowned school of image and arts, Gobelins – School L’image.

Netflix will hold the India premiere of "The Power of the Dog" by Jane Campion. It has also proposed to organize a special screening of the film "Dhamaka", including an introduction of the film by the key talent of the film Kartik Aaryan and a preview of episode 1 of "Aranyak", a crime thriller series starring Raveena Tandon and Ashutosh Rana.

SonyLiv has proposed a Masterclass by Scam-1992 screenplay writer Sumit Purohit and Saurav Dey, moderated by Indranil Chakraborty, Business Head, Studio Next.

Zee5 has specially curated Breakpoint – the popular Paes & Bhupathi tennis series by Nitesh Tiwari & Ashwini Iyer for IFFI. Recognising 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow will mark Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Thakur said IFFI will provide a platform to young budding talent from across India to connect with mainstream cinema filmmakers and the industry. As many as 75 creative minds (under 35 years) will be invited to interact with industry leaders and attend Masterclasses at the Festival. These youngsters will be selected through competition for young filmmakers from around the country. It aims to provide a platform to 75 young filmmakers, actors, singers, scriptwriters, and others to showcase their talent at a globally recognized event.

The last date to submit applications online is October 30, 2021. Detailed guidelines to be followed while submitting films for the ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’, along with the application form is available on www.dff.gov.in and www.iffi.org.

Thakur said films from the five BRICS nations will be showcased for the first time at the BRICS Film Festival alongside IFFI. The five nations, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, China and India are also the Focus Countries of the 52nd IFFI.

The Opening Film of this edition of IFFI will be "The King of All the World" (El Rey de Todo El Mundo) directed by Carlos Saura. This will also be the film’s international premiere. The Power of the Dog directed by Jane Campion, Winner of Best Director at Venice Film Festival, will be the Mid-Fest Film. Around 30 films have been shortlisted for screening at 52nd IFFI from prominent International Film Festivals in the Festival Kaleidoscope and World Panorama Section.

The 52nd IFFI will pay homage to Dilip Kumar, Sumitra Bhave, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Sanchari Vijay, Surekha Sikri, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Bertrand Tavenier, Christopher Plummer and Jean-Claude Carrière.

The jury for the International Competition comprises Rakhshān Banietemad, Iranian filmmaker and jury chairperson; Stephen Woolley, UK film producer-director; Ciro Guerra, Columbia filmmaker; Vimukthi Jayasundara, Sri Lanka filmmaker; and Nila Madhab Panda, India filmmaker.

The Retrospective section will feature renowned Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr. His films have won accolades at Berlin, Cannes and Locarno Film Festival. He is an auteur filmmaker who has created his visual style.

A retrospective of Russian filmmaker and stage director Andrei Konchalovsky will also be shown. His films have won numerous accolades, including the Cannes Grand Prix Spécial du Jury, a FIPRESCI Award, two Silver Lions, three Golden Eagle Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award. The retrospective will also have the films of Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Rajinikanth.

The festival will pay a Special Tribute to Sir Sean Connery, the first actor to portray fictional British secret agent James Bond on the big screen.

