Malayalam superhero movie Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas, to release on Netflix

Mumbai, September 6, 2021

Malayalam superhero movie Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas, will release soon on OTT platform Netflix.

"'Minnal Murali’, one of the most awaited Malayalam films of the year, will premiere worldwide as a Netflix Film," a press release from the streaming entertainment major said today.

"Supernatural strength, and using it to fight evil and to save the world - who doesn’t love superheroes?" the release said.

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul), the action flick Minnal Murali is directed by Basil Joseph.

The movie, which will see Tovino Thomas as the superhero Minnal Murali, is the story of an ordinary man -turned-superhero Murali, who is struck by a bolt of lightning, which bestows him with special powers.

The film also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The film will premiere with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Director Basil Joseph said: “We wanted to create a superhero that people could relate to and connect with on an emotional level. Though the essence of a superhero movie is the action, our genuine efforts were focused on having a strong narrative that could stand on its own while backing the action. The film is going to be a really exciting one and I am looking forward to the release. It has been a dream project for the entire team and I am glad that the film is releasing on Netflix.”

Talking about the production of the film, Sophia Paul from Weekend Blockbusters said,“As a producer, this was my most challenging yet gratifying experience. I am proud of this journey. We brought together the best team of actors, technicians and platforms for the rise of this 'local' superhero - Minnal Murali. This superhero movie transcends languages, as at the core, it's a human story of emotions and circumstances. I am thrilled and proud of Minnal Murali.

"I am glad that we got an opportunity to join hands with Netflix on their upcoming Malayalam film. Minnal Murali is just the beginning. We are just getting started," she said.

Looking back at the experience of canvassing Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas said, “I’ve been attached and committed to the character of Minnal Murali from the very beginning. I spent all my time communicating with my director to ensure the best possible outcome and immense amounts of work went into creating Minnal Murali. I’ve learnt a lot and I’m grateful that during these strange times, people can still appreciate cinema from the comfort of their homes through Netflix. I hope everyone who watches the film loves Minnal Murali just as much as I do.“

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India said, “Malayalam cinema has gripped the audiences with innovative storytelling and incredible filmmaking craft. As we expand our film slate to include more diverse Malayalam stories, we are excited to bring the widely anticipated, Minnal Murali as a Netflix Film. This must-see local superhero story, starring Tovino Thomas, will move and entertain audiences everywhere.”

Weekend Blockbusters debuted in 2014 by co-producing Bangalore Days, the first Malayalam movie that had a successful theatrical run in major metros outside Kerala, was one of the highest grossers in Malayalam cinema and is still revered as a cult movie across south India. The second production was the festival favourite and award winning Kaadu Pookkunna Neram which was directed by Dr Biju in 2016. The next film was the commercially successful Mohanlal starrer domestic drama Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, directed by Jibu Jacob in 2017, followed by a comedy road movie Padayottam, starring Biju Menon in 2018. Minnal Murali is Weekend Blockbusters' most ambitious project to date, to be released in major languages in India in 2021 and will be followed by Bismi Special, starring Nivin Pauly.

