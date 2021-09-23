Malayalam superhero movie Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas, to premiere on Netflix on December 24

Mumbai, September 23, 2021

Malayalam superhero movie Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas, will premiere worldwide on December 24 on Netflix, the streaming entertainment major announced today.

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul), the action flick is directed by Basil Joseph.

Set in the ‘90s, Minnal Murali, is the origin story of Jaison, an ordinary man-turned-superhero (Murali), who is struck by a bolt of lightning which bestows him with special powers.

Apart from Tovino Thomas as the unexpected superhero, Minnal Murali also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles.