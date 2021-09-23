Malayalam superhero movie Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas, to premiere on Netflix on December 24
Mumbai, September 23, 2021
Malayalam superhero movie Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas, will premiere worldwide on December 24 on Netflix, the streaming entertainment major announced today.
Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul), the action flick is directed by Basil Joseph.
Set in the ‘90s, Minnal Murali, is the origin story of Jaison, an ordinary man-turned-superhero (Murali), who is struck by a bolt of lightning which bestows him with special powers.
Apart from Tovino Thomas as the unexpected superhero, Minnal Murali also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles.
The film will premiere in Malayalam with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.
The movie has been written by Arun A. R. and Justin Mathews, who have also done the screenplay and dialogue. It has lyrics by Manu Manjith and music by Shaan Rahman and Sushin Shyam.
NNN