Malayalam hit '#Home' to be remade in Hindi

Mumbai, October 7, 2021

The official Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam film "#Home" is in the works.

Abundantia Entertainment on Thursday announced that it has joined hands with Malayalam production company Friday Film House, to remake the critically acclaimed movie in Hindi.

Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said: "We are delighted with the opportunity to recreate a beautiful and relevant film like #Home that is such a topical yet entertaining statement on the world that we live in today."

'#Home' is the emotional story of Oliver Twist, a technologically challenged father, who attempts to reconnect with his children in today's digital world.

Actor-producer and founder of Friday Film House, Vijay Babu said: "'#Home' talks about relationships and how they are evolving in the digital era. It is a universal subject and I am truly excited that this film will now be adapted for a wider, pan-India audience through the Hindi remake."

Shikhaa Sharma, Head, Creative and Development, Abundantia Entertainment added: "I can't wait to work on adapting this poignant story in Hindi."

IANS