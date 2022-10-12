Malayalam film Ariyippu, starring Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha, to stream on Netflix soon

Mumbai, October 12, 2022

Streaming entertainment service Netflix today said Mahesh Narayanan's Malayalam film Ariyippu, starring Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha, will stream on the platform soon.

Produced by Shebin Backer Productions, Kunchako Boban Productions in association with Moving Narratives, the movie has got a roaring response on the film festival circuit.

Ariyippu was the first Indian film in 17 years to compete at the Locarno Film Festival in the international competition section. The film is also nominated for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2022 and will premiere at Busan International Film Festival today.

Ariyippu centres around the lives of a struggling Malayali couple who dream of migrating out of the country for a better life. The film also explores emotional, social, and marital imbalances in their relationship, a press release from Netflix said.

Ariyippu is being screened at BFI London Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, Hong Kong Asian Film Festival and is expected to tour other major film festivals across the world.

Mahesh Narayanan says, “With the ongoing recognition and love for our film, we are extremely honored that Netflix is bringing the film as Direct to Digital globally which will always help cinephiles across the world to experience the film very soon.”

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India commented, “At Netflix, we are constantly working towards bringing the most entertaining and compelling stories. We are excited to bring Ariyippu ( Declaration) , a powerful film on the complex theme of a man-woman relationship told by the acclaimed director and producer, Mahesh Narayanan along with stellar performances by Divya Prabha and Kunchacko Boban. Just like Minnal Murali won immense love across the world, we want our members to be won over by the dramatic universe of Ariyippu on Netflix.”

The film has music by Sushin Shyam while Sanu John Varughese is the Director of Photography.

