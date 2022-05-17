KGF: Chapter 2 now available for ‘Early Access’ Rentals on Amazon Prime Video

Mumbai, May 17, 2022

The pan-India blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 is now available for "Early Access" rentals at Rs 199 on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans of the KGF franchise can get early access to the movie, before digital subscription, with the newly-launched "Movie Rentals", a press release from Prime Video said.

An expansion of Prime Video’s entertainment marketplace offering, Movie Rentals allow Prime members, as well as, anyone who is not yet a Prime member, to enjoy early rental access to the latest Indian and international movies, along with a rich catalogue of popular movies from around the world.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 features an ensemble cast led by superstar, Yash, along with Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois among others, among others

The movie will be available to rent in five languages – Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in HD quality. In addition to KGF: Chapter 2, viewers can also rent the latest Indian and international movies, and from a rich catalogue of popular movies (award winners and franchises) from around the world.