KGF: Chapter 2 now available for ‘Early Access’ Rentals on Amazon Prime Video
Mumbai, May 17, 2022
The pan-India blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 is now available for "Early Access" rentals at Rs 199 on Amazon Prime Video.
Fans of the KGF franchise can get early access to the movie, before digital subscription, with the newly-launched "Movie Rentals", a press release from Prime Video said.
An expansion of Prime Video’s entertainment marketplace offering, Movie Rentals allow Prime members, as well as, anyone who is not yet a Prime member, to enjoy early rental access to the latest Indian and international movies, along with a rich catalogue of popular movies from around the world.
Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 features an ensemble cast led by superstar, Yash, along with Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois among others, among others
The movie will be available to rent in five languages – Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in HD quality. In addition to KGF: Chapter 2, viewers can also rent the latest Indian and international movies, and from a rich catalogue of popular movies (award winners and franchises) from around the world.
A sequel to the 2018 film, KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2 follows Rocky whose name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfil his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen.
The release said Movie Rentals on Prime Video feature titles beyond the ones available with Prime Subscription, thereby, increasing selection and choice for customers.
The rental destination can be accessed via the STORE tab on primevideo.com and the Prime Video app on Android smart phones, smart-TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick. Customers get a 48-hour window to complete the film once playback is initiated. Customers can start watching the film within 30 days of the transaction date.
