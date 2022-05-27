Kerala Film Awards 2021: Biju Menon, Joju George share Best Actor award, Revathi chosen Best Actress

Thiruvananthapuram, May 27, 2022

Actors Biju Menon and Joju George on Friday shared the Best Actor award at the 2021 Kerala State Film Awards, while veteran actress Revathi walked away with the Best Actress award.

Jury chairman Saeed Akhtar Mirza said that he has always been a great fan of Malayalam films.

"Nowhere in the country do you have such a huge variety. There is variety in everything here in the films. I have enjoyed watching all the films and it was a great experience," he said, adding that it was a tough ask to select the best actor award and "we had to go for a consensus on it".

Dileesh Pothen bagged the best director award for "Jojy", while "Avasu Vyooham" was adjudged the best film.

The most popular film award went to "Hridayam".