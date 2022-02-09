Keerthy Suresh-starrer Good Luck Sakhi to have digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 12

Mumbai, February 9, 2022

Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive digital premiere of Telugu dramedy Good Luck Sakhi starring Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi and Jagapathi Babu that was recently released in theaters.

Prime members in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream the film starting February 12.

Written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film will be available in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

Good Luck Sakhi is a story about a happy-go-lucky girl Sakhi Pamar (portrayed by Keerthy Suresh), who hails from the Banjara tribe in the Rayalaseema region.

Nicknamed "Bad Luck Sakhi" by those around her, the villagers consider Sakhi’s presence as a bad omen in any given situation. An army colonel (portrayed by Jagapathi Babu) arrives in the village, hunting for a promising shooter whom he wishes to prep for the bigger stage.

Sakhi has a gift for aiming targets that makes her a natural in shooting. The rest of the story is about how farSakhi is able fly under the guidance of the colonel, a press release from Prime Video added.

NNN