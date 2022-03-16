Kareena Kapoor Khan to headline Netflix's upcoming film

"Devotion is probably the best love story I’ve ever read. and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honor. Plus I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay!!! What more can one ask for!!" Ghosh said.

Kareena added, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It's one that has all the right ingredients… a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew, I’m really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life.”

The producers, Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Sujoy Ghosh and Thomas Kim said, "Kareena has always been a star performer across every one of her roles regardless of the format, shade or genre. Her digital debut is going to be an exciting project for us all. And of course, Jaideep and Vijay are spectacular actors and will definitely bring their own skillset to the table. We are excited to collaborate with Netflix for this project. The storyline of the book is gripping and we are looking forward to the film adaptation to go on floors."

Pratiksha Rao, Director- Films and Licensing, Netflix India said, “Our members love engaging with new thrillers - be it for the suspense, the twists or the unexpectedness of what happens next. Thrillers are integral to our Indian film slate and we can’t wait to bring to our members our adaptation of the bestseller, The Devotion of Suspect X. This film brings together an incredible cast known for defining performances, led by Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with a phenomenal creative and production team.”

The film is being produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures and marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s streaming debut.

It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino’s most acclaimed works, The Devotion of Suspect X.

"The global bestseller has murder, mystery and much more and the adaptation is bound to leave audiences hooked at every turn," a press release from Netflix said.

