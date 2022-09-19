Jacqueline Fernandez leaves EOW office after day-long grilling

New Delhi, September 19, 2022

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez left the office of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police late on Monday evening after day-long grilling in connection with the Rs 200-crore extortion-cum-cheating case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline was confronted with the testimonies of Bollywood personality Nora Fatehi and an aide of Chandrashekhar, Pinky Irani, who were questioned by the EOW last week.

Last Wednesday, the EOW had grilled Jacqueline for over eight hours in connection with the case. As per sources, Jacqueline was summoned again on Monday as the EOW it found contradictions in her earlier statements.

According to the ED chargesheet, Jacqueline knew about Chandrashekhar's involvement in criminal activities but she chose to overlook them and indulged in financial transactions with the conman.

Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.

IANS