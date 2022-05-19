Hindi version of Rajamouli blockbuster RRR to stream on Netflix from May 20

Mumbai, May 19, 2022

The Hindi version of filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR will stream on Netflix from tomorrow, the streaming entertainment major announced today.

"After proving to be a blockbuster hit at the box office, S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR will stream on Netflix from May 20, 2022- 12:00 PM IST," a press release from the OTT platform said.

The action drama features NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, among others.

Others in the cast of the movie include Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

RRR is a fictional tale of two Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film explores the friendship between Ram and Bheem and their journey away from home during the 1920s.

"The film brings together the finest performances, action, artwork, and visuals, along with a gripping storyline that will keep fans in India and across the world thoroughly entertained," the release said.

Rajamouli said, “It was exhilarating to see RRR being received well with audiences, not just in India but also internationally. We are excited to now take RRR to film lovers in over 190 countries with Netflix. Nowadays, content is breaking language barriers and tapping into audiences around the world- and Netflix will give RRR a platform to do just that!"

Netflix said it continued to attract a global audience for its Indian films. This week, half of the films featured in Netflix’s Global Non-English Top 10 are from India. This is a first for any country globally since the launch of the Global Top 10 in 2021.

