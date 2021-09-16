Helmet: Aparshakti Khurrana, Pranutan Bahl make a mark in hilarious comedy with strong social message

New Delhi, September 16, 2021

Bollywood has for long depicted small towns of India and its villages as a scene of caste and class rivalry and land feuds and dacoities. Stories of the day-to-day problems faced by the middle class and lower middle class were largely centred around big cities and the metros in a majority of films in the late '70s and '80s.

The new millennium has, however, seen a shift in paradigm in Bollywood films with an increasing number of films focusing on the aspirations of, and problems faced by, the youth and middle class folk living in small towns. A number of films in the last two decades have been highlighted the day-to-day problems faced by small-town youth and middle class families. Films like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Padman, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bareilly Ki Barfi and the recently released Mimi have centred around the problems faced by small town boys and girls.

The focus in these films is not only limited to the problems of sustainability faced by small town people, especially the youth, but also to their outlook towards controversial issues ranging from lack of toilets, non availability of sanitary pads and problems pertaining to infertility.

It is one such taboo topic that forms the focus of Helmet, the new film streaming on Zee5.

A quirky comedy based in the heartland of India, Helmet deals with a topic that it embarrassing for most people in the country -- buying a condom from a chemist's shop and its use.

Lucky (Aparshakti Khurrana) is a singer in a band which performs at weddings. But he wants to open his own band someday. He's in love with Rupali (Pranutan Bahl), whose father (Ashish Vidyarthi) is a wealthy man and wants to get her married off to another guy. Lucky needs to prove to Rupali's dad that he is capable of marrying her.

Desperate to make some quick money, Lucky and his friends Sultan (Abhishek Banerjee) and Minus (Ashish Verma) rob an e-commerce company truck. But to their surprise, the looted boxes contain condoms instead of electronic gadgets.

The story of Helmet deals with efforts by Lucky and his friends to sell the condoms in a town where people are reluctant to buy condoms from a chemist's shop.