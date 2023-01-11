Golden Globes 2023: 'RRR' wins for best original song, but loses Best Motion Picture Non-English to 'Argentina, 1985'

Los Angeles, January 11, 2023

S. S. Rajamouli's "RRR" bagged the Golden Globe for Original song, but lost out on the Best Motion Picture Non-English award to the Argentine film "Argentina, 1985".

"RRR" was India's big hope at the Golden Globes this year, but it left the Indian community and the diaspora with a bittersweet feeling as it bagged one award out of two nominations -- Original Song "Nattu Nattu" but failed to secure the trophy for Best Motion Picture Non-English.

"RRR" was nominated alongside Korean romantic mystery "Decision To Leave", German anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", historical drama "Argentina, 1985", and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama "Close" in the Non-English category.

"RRR", which has become an international phenomenon with a collection of over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

"Argentina, 1985" is based on real events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, which prosecuted the ringleaders of Argentina's last civil-military dictatorship.

It sheds light on the work of a group of lawyers led by prosecutors Julio César Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo against those responsible for the most bloody dictatorship in the history of Argentina.

"Naatu Naatu" was in competition with "Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing", "Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio", "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

The award was received by music composer M. M. Keeravani, who was accompanied by his wife Srivalli.

He dedicated the award to Rajamouli and the actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

While accepting the award, he said: "Thank you very much for this prestigious award: "This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believing in and supporting my work and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina."

RRR stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Golden Globe Awards 2023 are streaming in India on Lionsgate Play.

IANS