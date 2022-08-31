Former Congress MP and Kannada actress Ramya announces return to films

Bengaluru, August 31, 2022

Former Congress MP and Kannada actress Ramya, also known as Divya Spandana, today announced her comeback to films on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ramya, who used to head the social media division of the Congress, told her fans that most of them had guessed the "asih suddi" (sweet news) right.

"I am going to be doing films again. This time though I will also be producing through my boutique production house AppleBox Studios," she said in a statement.

"If you're wondering what an apple box is, it's a small wooden box -- most humble and inconspicuous, but very useful on a film set. The apple box has been my constant companion throughout my journey in films. When we didn't have chairs on sets or if a little height was required for camera or actors the apple box was always there. To me it was the simplicity of the equipment that inspired me and hence the name," she said.

"AppleBox Studios is currently on the threshold of producing two theatrical films which will be distributed by KRG Studios. I'm very excited about both these projects.

"AppleBox Studios will also be tip-toeing into the OTT domain with films and web series.

"Watch out for more announcements on our social media handles across various platforms," she said.

"Thank you to the best fans ever, my family, friends, well-wishers and colleagues for your unwavering love and support. Special shout-out to KGF series producer Vijay Kiragandur, producer Jayanna, Yogi G Raj and Karthik Gowda for their encouragement," Ramya added.

