Fans, friends and family bid emotional farewell to singer KK

Mumbai, June 2, 2022

Fans, friends and family members of late singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known popularly as KK, who died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, were joined by a slew of Bollywood personalities as they bid him an emotional farewell here today.

Those present at the cremation at Versova included Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Rekha Bhardwaj.

KK's wife Jyoti and their son Nakul were seen at the cremation ground with their relatives. The last rites were performed by his son.

KK passed away in Kolkata late on Tuesday night. He was 53. He was in the City of Joy to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College.

It was learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others.

IANS