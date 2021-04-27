Dhanush-starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram' to premiere worldwide on June 18 on Netflix

Chennai, April 27, 2021

Actor Dhanush's new Tamil film "Jagame Thandhiram", helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, will have its worldwide premiere on June 18 on Netflix.

"After a long and eager wait, Suruli has announced his entry into your homes - gear up as he prepares to tell the story of a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil," a press release from Netflix said.

The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and for the very first time in Indian cinema, James Cosmo.

Karthik Subbaraj said, “Jagame Thandhiram is my dream film that was made with the ambition of telling a gripping story about a globally prevalent issue through a locally rooted character in a most interesting and entertaining way. Audiences will yet again see Dhanush bring his immense talent and entertainment to the table across 190 countries on Netflix. Produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment, Jagame Thandhiram will be available worldwide on Netflix on June 18th!”

The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

