Countdown begins for release of biggies Sooryavanshi, Antim, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bunty Aur Babli2

New Delhi, October 28, 2021

With the reopening of theatres in Maharashtra paving the way for screening of films in cinema halls, the countdown has begun for the theatrical release of big starrers like Sooryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli2, Antim and Satyameva Jayate 2 next month.

Promotional activities for these Bollywood biggies have kickstarted.

While the makers of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi earlier this week released its first song Aila Re Aila, the makers of Bunty Aur Babli2, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim The Final Truth have released the trailers of their films.

Within a day of its release, Alla Re Alla , which features Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, has garnered more than 10 million views.

An action thriller directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles with Ranveer Singh featured in a pivotal role. Shetty has also produced the film in association with Cape Of Good Films of Akshay Kumar.

The movie, which will release a day after Diwali, is scheduled to open on more than 3,000 cinema screens across the country.

The makers are also planning a huge marketing campaign, as part of which the stars will convey to the audience that it is safe for them to watch the film on the big screen in theatres. Infact, In a video released last week, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh said that after a "brief interval" caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it was time to enjoy the magic of movies on the big screen.

With the release of Sooryavanshi to be followed by several mega starrers and blockbusters, the film industry as well as exhibitors are hoping that it will be back to cinema halls for the audiences.

Sooryavanshi has witnessed several postponements over the last year and a half due to Covid.