Countdown begins for release of biggies Sooryavanshi, Antim, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bunty Aur Babli2
New Delhi, October 28, 2021
With the reopening of theatres in Maharashtra paving the way for screening of films in cinema halls, the countdown has begun for the theatrical release of big starrers like Sooryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli2, Antim and Satyameva Jayate 2 next month.
Promotional activities for these Bollywood biggies have kickstarted.
While the makers of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi earlier this week released its first song Aila Re Aila, the makers of Bunty Aur Babli2, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim The Final Truth have released the trailers of their films.
Within a day of its release, Alla Re Alla , which features Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, has garnered more than 10 million views.
An action thriller directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles with Ranveer Singh featured in a pivotal role. Shetty has also produced the film in association with Cape Of Good Films of Akshay Kumar.
The movie, which will release a day after Diwali, is scheduled to open on more than 3,000 cinema screens across the country.
The makers are also planning a huge marketing campaign, as part of which the stars will convey to the audience that it is safe for them to watch the film on the big screen in theatres. Infact, In a video released last week, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh said that after a "brief interval" caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it was time to enjoy the magic of movies on the big screen.
With the release of Sooryavanshi to be followed by several mega starrers and blockbusters, the film industry as well as exhibitors are hoping that it will be back to cinema halls for the audiences.
Sooryavanshi has witnessed several postponements over the last year and a half due to Covid.
The release of Sooryavanshi will be followed by that of Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli2, a sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, which featured Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles.
The movie, which releases on November 19, stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and talented debutant Sharvari in the lead roles.
The much-awaited, hilariousfamily entertainer, which has been directed by Varun V Sharma, will feature two pairs of Bunty Aur Babli.
Promotions for the film have kickstarted with the release of its trailer on October 25.
The film will see Vimmy Saluja and Rakesh Trivedi, the original Bunty and Babli played by Rani Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan in the new film, vie with two next-generation con artistes, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari.
The trailer of Bunty Aur Babli2 shows the original Bunty (Saif Ali Khan) and Babli (Rani Mukherjee) leading an ordinary life when a sudden encounter with a new generation of con artistes (Sidhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari) propels them back to action and they decide to teach the youngsters a lesson for using their name to carry out con jobs.
The trailer of the film also features Pankaj Tripathi in a comic role of a cop who is on the hunt for Bunty Aur Babli.
The sequel of Bunty Aur Babli sees Saif Ali Khan step into the shoes of Abhishek Bachchan, who played Bunty in the 2005 film.
Bunty Aur Babli2 is directed by debutant Varun Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.
The original Bunty Aur Babli, released in 2005, was directed by Shaad Ali and featured Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee as Rakesh Trivedi and Vimmy Saluja, who indulge in a con job under the pseudonyms of Bunty and Babli.
The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan as a police officer who is on the hunt for the fraudsters. The film created a lot of buzz for the performances of Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee and Amitabh Bachchan.
It also generated buzz for its chartbuster music, especially the song Kajra Re picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
November will also witness the release of Antim, an action thriller that features Salman Khan along with his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and Pragya Jaiswal.
Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the movie features Salman Khan as a Sikh police officer while Aayush Sharma plays the antagonist. Jaiswal plays the female lead.
The film, which will release in theatres on November 26, is based on the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, which was released in 2018.
The film tells the story of villagers who are left penniless after selling their land at low prices.
Promotions for Antim The Final Truth commenced last week unveiling the motion poster of the film. It introduced Ayush Sharma as the menacing antagonist Rahulla Khan with his well-toned body and his angry look making him come across as a much-feared person who spells terror in the minds of the onlookers.
The makers also released the film's trailer on Monday, which promises an action feast. It features Salman Khan as a devil-may-care Sikh police officer who spells terror in the minds of the bad guys.
Satyamev Jayate 2 is another much-anticipated film that will release in theatres in November. A sequel to the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate, the movie has been directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by T-Series in collaboration with Emmay Entertainment of Monisha Advani and Nikhil Advani.
The promotional activity for the film has kickstarted with the makers on October 25 releasing its trailer. Satyameva Jayate 2 promises three times the action compared to Satyameva Jayate with the film featuring John Abraham in the triple role of a father and twin brothers who are battling lies, corruption and injustice.
The trailer of the film shows the story of a clash between two brothers Satya and Jay , both played by John Abraham, on their differing ideologies to fight lies, corruption and injustice. One of the brothers is heard saying in the trailer that his path of action is not the one followed by Mahatma Gandhi but by Bhagat Singh. "My path is not of Dandi but I believe in danda (violence)," he is heard saying.
Satyameva Jayate 2 features John Abraham as a politician, a police officer and a farmer. It has Divya Khosla Kumar in the female lead role.
John will be reprising his role of Virendra Rathod from the 2018 film. He also plays Rathod's sons Satya and Jay who subscribe to different ideologies for the fight against injustice and corruption.
Satyameva Jayate 2 was earlier scheduled to release in May on the occasion of Eid but it was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. The makers last week released a motion poster of the film.
Following the decision of the Maharashtra government to reopen theatres in the state from October 22, Bollywood filmmakers have lined up release of their films in theatres in the coming months.
These include many big budget ventures like Laal Singh Chaddha, Gangubhai Kathiawad, Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2, KGF 2, RRR, Tadap, Prithviraj, Shamshera, 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and others.
