Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya to stream on Prime Video from May 20

Mumbai, May 14, 2022

Acharya, starring the superstar father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, will have its global digital premiere on Prime Video on May 20.

The Telugu action drama, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Jisshu Sengupta, will stream in more than 240 countries and territories from that date, a press release from Prime Video said.

Directed by Kortala Siva, Acharya marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

"Fans of the father-son duo have been waiting for the longest to see them on-screen and the wait is finally over with Acharya," the release said.

The movie, produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy, also features Kishore Kumar, Regina Cassendra, Sangeetha, Ajay, and Tanikella Barani in pivotal roles.

Acharya is a socio-political actioner, revolving around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation of temple funds and donations. Acharya shows Ram Charan as the protector of the sacred land of Dharmasthali, which serves as a link between the holy land and a divine river.

NNN