Biopic 'Major' to stream on Netflix from July 3

Mumbai, July 2, 2022

The biopic "Major" is set to stream on streaming entertainment major Netflix from July 3 and will be accessible to fans in more than 190 countries around the world.

The film is about the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was among those who were deployed in the fight against terrorists who had attacked the Taj Palace Hotel, among other targets in Mumbai, in the November 26, 2008 terror attacks.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

Actor-writer Adivi Sesh said, “We have received a lot of love for ‘Major’ in cinemas and our hope is to now make our labour of love available to everyone across the globe. Its premiere on Netflix will ensure that audiences not only in India, but also across 190+ countries, will continue to love Major and the inspiring journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan will continue touching the heart of everyone.”

NNN