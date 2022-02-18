'Before You Die', which creates awareness about cancer, releases in cinemas on Friday
New Delhi, February 18, 2022
The heart-warming story of a cancer-stricken man in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's iconic movie Anand who believes in living life to the fullest and bringing joy to lives of people whom he meets is still imprinted in minds if many cinelovers.
Also engraved in the hearts of movie lovers are films like Rajshri Films' Akhiyon Ke Jharokhe Se, which featured Ranjita Kaur as a Christian girl Lily Fernandes who is full of life despite being diagnosed with cancer.
And how can one forget the Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-Aishwarya Rai film Ae Dil hai Mushkil which dealt with the life of a person suffering from cancer.
Joining the list of these iconic films which spread social awareness about cancer is Suvendu Raj Ghosh's film Before you Die, which releases in cinemas today on the occasion of World Cancer Day.
The movie aims to make people aware about life of those suffering from a deadly disease like cancer.
Before You Die had its premiere at Delhi’s PVR Vasant Kunj this weekend.
Present at the event were its director Ghosh, writer and actor Pradeep Chopra and its lead actor Puneet Raj Sharma.
Also starring Kavya Kashyap, Zarina Wahab, Mukesh Rishi, Pradip Chopra, Mushtaq Khan, Arha Mahajan, Badshah Moitra, Rita Dutta and Lovekansh Garg, Before you Die is about the journey of a girl fighting cancer and her family.
The film tells the story of a girl, played by Kavya, who is diagnosed with cancer and has a maximum of six months to live. So she wants to live the rest of her life in a better way and aspires to fulfill all her wishes.
She arrives from Rajasthan with her father in the beautiful hills of North Bengal. There she falls in love with Kuldip (Sharma) but soon withdraws herself from every kind of happiness due to cancer. Kuldip makes her realize that life and death are not in the hands of human beings and that rather than living with fear and withdrawal, we should make most of the time left to us.
Her father, played by Pradeep Chopra, also helps her to fulfill all her wishes.
A story depicting courage and strength, Before you Die shows how the cancer patient and her family cope with this difficult time and set a unique example through their courage and strength.
The film has won many accolades at various film festivals.
Those associated with the making of the film -- the second directorial venture of Ghosh -- say that it is completely different from most other Bollywood films.
Kashyap has won praise from several quarters for her role of a girl who is slowly moving towards her death but is nevertheless full of life.
