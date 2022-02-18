'Before You Die', which creates awareness about cancer, releases in cinemas on Friday

New Delhi, February 18, 2022

The heart-warming story of a cancer-stricken man in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's iconic movie Anand who believes in living life to the fullest and bringing joy to lives of people whom he meets is still imprinted in minds if many cinelovers.

Also engraved in the hearts of movie lovers are films like Rajshri Films' Akhiyon Ke Jharokhe Se, which featured Ranjita Kaur as a Christian girl Lily Fernandes who is full of life despite being diagnosed with cancer.

And how can one forget the Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-Aishwarya Rai film Ae Dil hai Mushkil which dealt with the life of a person suffering from cancer.

Joining the list of these iconic films which spread social awareness about cancer is Suvendu Raj Ghosh's film Before you Die, which releases in cinemas today on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

The movie aims to make people aware about life of those suffering from a deadly disease like cancer.

Before You Die had its premiere at Delhi’s PVR Vasant Kunj this weekend.

Present at the event were its director Ghosh, writer and actor Pradeep Chopra and its lead actor Puneet Raj Sharma.

Also starring Kavya Kashyap, Zarina Wahab, Mukesh Rishi, Pradip Chopra, Mushtaq Khan, Arha Mahajan, Badshah Moitra, Rita Dutta and Lovekansh Garg, Before you Die is about the journey of a girl fighting cancer and her family.