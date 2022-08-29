AVS Studios announces 'Vrushabha' with megastar Mohanlal

Chennai, August 29, 2022

AVS Studios, a new entrant in the filmed content and entertainment business, has announced that its first film will be "Vrushabha", a magnus opus starring Malayalam megastar Mohanlal.

"The first film rolling out from the AVS Studios stable is 'Vrushabha', a magnum opus spread across lifetimes. High on emotions, the film revolves around the conflict between two emotions that run the world – Love vs Revenge," a press release from the company said.

The film is a high-octane father-son drama, with Mohanlal essaying the role of the father. A big Telugu star is likely to play the part of the son and the name will be announced over the next couple of months, the release said.

To be shot in Malayalam and Telugu, the multilingual film will also be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

"Over the last few months, the industry has been excited and waiting with much anticipation for the newest entrant in the filmed content and entertainment business, AVS Studios to unveil its slate.

"Founded by former Netflix executive Abhishek Vyas, AVS Studios has been set up with a vision to harness the massive growth in Indian content consumption and disrupt the market with its breakthrough storytelling backed by world class larger than life production values and scale," the release said.

AVS Studios said it would, in phase 1, produce six films across languages and genres and has collaborated with some of the best directorial and acting talent in the country.

"The movies shall have widespread theatrical released followed by Digital and Television exploitation. The movies have already attracted huge interest from leading streaming platforms and Satellite Television broadcasters and an announcement on the said partnerships will be made shortly," it said.

Vyas said, “In an industry which is focused on drawing up film projects on excel sheets, AVS Studios is here primarily to back the best of scripts and writing talent. I am excited to work with the one and only megastar Mohanlal, an actor whom I have always admired! We have a solid script in place and are confident that we’ll give the audience a truly entertaining experience with Vrushabha”

Mohanlal said, “The moment I heard the script, I was hooked onto the idea of Vrushabha. It’s a riveting father-son high energy drama which spans across lifetimes. I am impressed with Nanda Kishore’s vision and delighted to partner with AVS Studios on this first film together.”

Director Nanda Kishore said, "At the heart of every good film is characters which connect with you and stay with you for years after ever you have seen the film. I have been writing Vrushabha for the last 5 years. It’s a dream come true to work with Mohanlal Sir and I am excited to take the movie to the floors."

Vrushabha is a AVS Studios Presentation in association with Shyam Sunder’s First Step Movies. Directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Abhishek Vyas, Praveer Singh and Shyam Sunder, the film is scheduled to go on the floors in May 2023, and expected to release in early 2024.

NNN